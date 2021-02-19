Former Detroit Tigers OF Johnny Damon arrested for DUI; blows more than three times legal limit

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, former Detroit Tigers OF Johnny Damon was arrested on Friday morning after he resisted an officer who pulled him over for suspicion of driving under the influence. Damon, who also failed multiple sobriety tests administered by the officer, then blew more than three times the legal limit.

The Detroit News is also reporting that Damon’s wife was also arrested for “resisting arrest with violence.”

Johnny Damon, the former major-league All-Star who briefly was a Tiger, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday morning in Florida. He blew more than three times the legal limit.

From Detroit News:

An online court docket did not show an attorney listed for Damon who could comment. Jail records show that Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. She is facing charges of battery on an officer and resisting with violence.

A police officer pulled over Damon’s SUV after it swerved, hit a curb and drove past a stop sign, according to the Orlando Sentinel, citing a police report.

When asked to perform a sobriety test, Damon said he would because he is “a big boy.” During the first test, which required him to follow a red LED light with his eyes without moving his head, Damon kept turning his head despite repeated instruction not to, the police report said.

During a walking test, Damon took three steps, stumbled and apologized. He then held out his arms for balance and took an additional eight steps, the report said.

Damon agreed to take a breath test at a DUI testing center where his blood-alcohol level measured between .300 and .294, more than three times the state’s legal limit for driving, according to the report.

