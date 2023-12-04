Former Detroit Tigers players praise Jim Leyland after Hall of Fame announcement

Several former Detroit Tigers players praise Jim Leyland after learning he's heading to the Hall of Fame!

Yesterday evening brought the announcement that the esteemed former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. The news elicited immediate praise from Tigers fans, who cherish fond memories of his tenure in the Motor City. Furthermore, numerous players he guided during his career have extended heartfelt congratulations on his well-deserved and tremendous honor.

Leyland enjoyed a long and prosperous career

Over the course of his managerial career, Leyland enjoyed tenures with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Tigers, winning the World Series with the Marlins in 1997. He earned a total of 1,769 victories and was also voted Manager of the Year in 1990, 1992 and 2006. He also led the Tigers to three straight Central Division championships after having done the same as manager of the Pirates.

Tigers fans hold fond memories of the magical seasons in 2006 and 2012, both orchestrated under Leyland's guidance. Currently, Leyland serves as a special assistant in the Tigers front office.

Well-wishes began coming in from former Tigers players

Among the former Tigers players who were managed by Leyland reaching out with congratulatory messages were Justin Verlander, Alex Avila and Sean Casey.

Additionally, former Tigers manager and World Series champion Alan Trammell recorded a special video message for Leyland:

From one Hall of Famer to another.



Alan Trammell congratulates his longtime friend. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jafAtHLQll — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) December 4, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Leyland will always hold a special place in Tigers fans' hearts

Leyland will now forever be included among baseball's immortal figures when he is enshrined for the rest of time in Cooperstown. It's a well-deserved honor for one of the game's great managers, who currently ranks 17th in total games managed and 18th in total wins.

Detroit's magical run to the 2006 World Series may not have been possible without his guidance, and we'll be forever grateful for his time with the Tigers.