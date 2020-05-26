41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Lions QB coach says Barry Sanders would have played 2-3 more years had he been hired

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Calvin Johnson’s final touchdown as a Detroit Lion [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
During his 9-year career with the Detroit Lions, Calvin Johnson caught a whopping 83 touchdown passes which are more than any other receiver in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL analyst has bold prediction for 2020 Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
When you finish in dead-last, there is only one direction to go and that is up. It seems like just about every year there is...
Read more

Former Lions QB coach says Barry Sanders would have played 2-3 more years had he been hired

Modified date:

For 10 seasons, Detroit Lions fans had the honor of watching Barry Sanders, the greatest running back to ever play in the National Football League. In those 10 seasons, Sanders rushed for an amazing 15,269 yards, and had he played a few more years, he would be the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

Unfortunately, as we know, Sanders decided to abruptly retire on July 27, 1999, just after his 31st birthday.

But according to former Lions QB coach June Jones, Sanders told him he would have played 2-3 more years had Jones been hired as the Lions head coach.

From Sports Gambling Podcast:

“Right after that time when Bobby Ross was there, the job was open in Detroit and I was very very interested in going back to Detroit if I could get the head job,” Jones said.

“I called Barry. I said, ‘Barry if I get the head job in Detroit, would you still retire?’ He said, ‘Absolutely not, I’ll play two or three more years.’ Because he knew that his skill would excel in what we would do.”

Unfortunately, the Lions did not hire Jones and Barry made the decision to ride off into the sunset.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleFormer Detroit Pistons C Andre Drummond leaves monster tip at restaurant
Next article2020 NFL Football Power Index tosses shade at Detroit Lions

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!