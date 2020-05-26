Former Lions QB coach says Barry Sanders would have played 2-3 more years had he been hired

For 10 seasons, Detroit Lions fans had the honor of watching Barry Sanders, the greatest running back to ever play in the National Football League. In those 10 seasons, Sanders rushed for an amazing 15,269 yards, and had he played a few more years, he would be the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

Unfortunately, as we know, Sanders decided to abruptly retire on July 27, 1999, just after his 31st birthday.

But according to former Lions QB coach June Jones, Sanders told him he would have played 2-3 more years had Jones been hired as the Lions head coach.

From Sports Gambling Podcast:

“Right after that time when Bobby Ross was there, the job was open in Detroit and I was very very interested in going back to Detroit if I could get the head job,” Jones said.

“I called Barry. I said, ‘Barry if I get the head job in Detroit, would you still retire?’ He said, ‘Absolutely not, I’ll play two or three more years.’ Because he knew that his skill would excel in what we would do.”

Unfortunately, the Lions did not hire Jones and Barry made the decision to ride off into the sunset.