Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions hire Dre’ Bly as coach

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has added another former player to his coaching staff, and the fans are going to like this one. According to a report from the Detroit News, Campbell has hired Dre' Bly to coach the cornerbacks in Detroit. If you have been following the team over the years, you certainly remember that Bly played in Detroit for four seasons (2003-2006). During his tenure, he was selected for the Pro Bowl on two occasions.

Why it Matters

As you know, Campbell absolutely loves to hire former players to join his coaching staff, and hiring Bly is exactly what this is as the former Pro Bowl player is returning to Detroit.

  • Campbell knows that former players can relate to the current players
  • Bly proved himself in the league by going to two Pro Bowls

Coaching Experience

This will be Bly's first coaching gig in the National Football League, though he did work as a minority coaching intern with the New Orleans Saints during the 2017 preseason and the Miami Dolphins during the 2018 preseason. From 2019-2022, Bly served as the cornerbacks coach at North Carolina.

Dre' Bly By the Numbers

Bly was originally selected by the St. Louis Rams in the 2nd Round of the 1999 NFL Draft. During his 11-year career, he had quite a few interceptions, while being a leader in the locker room.

  • 43 career interceptions
  • 5 career touchdowns
  • 528 tackles
  • 2 Pro Bowls (2003-2004)
