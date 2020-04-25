41.2 F
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis tweets cryptic message regarding Donovan Peoples-Jones, Levert Hill

Many believed that by the time the 6th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft rolled around, Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones would be off the board. Well, at the time of this post, 185 players have been selected, and DPJ is still available. In fact, the 185th player selected was long snapper, Blake Ferguson out of LSU.

While the fourth round was going on, former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis took to Twitter to tweet out a cryptic message regarding Peoples-Jones and his fellow Wolverine, CB Lavert Hill.

The tweet, which was since been deleted, reads “This Levert and Peoples thing really got me pissed. Cause I know the real reason.”

Nation, it is rather odd that a player with the athletic ability of Donovan Peoples-Jones has not been selected up to this point. It would be interesting to find out exactly what Lewis was getting at.

By Arnold Powell
