Juwan Howard releases statement after being fired by Michigan

On Friday, news broke that the University of Michigan has decided to part ways with head basketball coach Juwan Howard following a disappointing 8-24 finish for the 2023-24 season, which placed the Wolverines last in the Big Ten. In the wake of his firing, Howard released a statement expressing his gratitude and reflecting on his time with the program.

A Grateful Farewell

In his statement, Howard extended his thanks to the University of Michigan for the opportunity to lead the Wolverines. He also expressed appreciation for his assistant coaches and the players he had the privilege of coaching during his tenure. “Michigan will always be a significant part of my legacy, and I will be a significant part of theirs,” Howard stated, emphasizing the deep connection he feels with the university and its basketball program.

The Bottom Line: A Legacy of Pride and Connection

Howard’s tenure at Michigan included notable successes, such as leading the team to a Big Ten regular-season championship and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. However, the recent season’s struggles ultimately led to the university’s decision to make a change in leadership. As Howard moves forward, his statement reflects a sense of pride in his accomplishments and an enduring bond with the Michigan community. His contributions to the program, both as a player in the famed “Fab Five” and as a coach, have left an indelible mark on Wolverines basketball.