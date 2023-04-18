Former NFL DL Chris Smith dies at just 31

According to multiple reports, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith has died at the age of 31. NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the devastating news Tuesday morning on Twitter. “Rest in Peace Chris,” Rosenhaus tweeted. “We will miss you.” The cause of Smith's death has not yet been released.

Smith was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the Jaguars for three seasons. During that time, he played in 19 total games, picking up 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He also played for the Bengals, Browns, Raiders, and most recently the Texans during the 2021 season. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Smith's family and friends during this most difficult time.