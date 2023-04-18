Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Former NFL DL Chris Smith dies at just 31

By W.G. Brady
2
0

According to multiple reports, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith has died at the age of 31. NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the devastating news Tuesday morning on Twitter. “Rest in Peace Chris,” Rosenhaus tweeted. “We will miss you.” The cause of Smith's death has not yet been released.

Chris Smith

Key Points

  • Former NFL DL Chris Smith has died at the age of 31
  • The news was confirmed by NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus
  • Smith was originally selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft
  • He played in the NFL for 8 seasons

Former NFL DL Chris Smith dies at just 31

Smith was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the Jaguars for three seasons. During that time, he played in 19 total games, picking up 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He also played for the Bengals, Browns, Raiders, and most recently the Texans during the 2021 season. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Smith's family and friends during this most difficult time.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions hammer DL in Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s Mock Draft with a twist
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions hammer DL in Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s Mock Draft with a twist

Todd McShay and Mel Kiper have released a 2023 NFL Mock Draft with a twist and they have the Detroit Lions making some solid picks.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.