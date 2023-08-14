Former NFL running back Alex Collins dies

The NFL community has been dealt a severe blow with the sudden demise of former running back Alex Collins at the tender age of 28. The tragic news was relayed to the public via social media by the Baltimore Ravens, one of Collins' former teams. The exact cause of his untimely death remains undisclosed as of the latest reports.

Baltimore Ravens Release Statement

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Collins began his journey into the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He showcased his talent for the Seahawks for three seasons before moving on to the Baltimore Ravens for two more. His impact on the field and in the locker room was profound. The Seahawks, deeply affected by the loss, also shared a heartfelt statement. Collins' former teammate, Geno Smith, who shared the field with him for two seasons at the Seahawks, took to social media to express his grief.

Alex Collins, born on August 26, 1994, and passing away on August 14, 2023, was a renowned American football running back. His career milestones include playing for the Memphis Showboats in the USFL, being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft, and having two notable seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2017 to 2018. Collins made a noteworthy return to the Seahawks in 2020 after his stint with the Ravens and initially rose to prominence during his college football days at Arkansas.

Bottom Line – Legacies Live Beyond the Final Whistle

The premature death of Alex Collins is a poignant reminder that life is unpredictable. However, in his brief time, Collins left an indelible mark on the world of football. His legacy, both on and off the field, will live on in the memories of his teammates, coaches, fans, and all who witnessed his prowess. While the stadiums may fall silent in his memory, the echoes of his achievements will reverberate for years to come.