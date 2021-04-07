Former Notre Dame player trolls Michigan with recruiting reference

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to recruiting in the state of Michigan, University of Michigan players and their fans love to make it known that the best players from the state head to Ann Arbor to play college football.

The reason why many Wolverines players and fans say that, at least for the most part, is to troll Michigan State.

But the Wolverines got a little taste of their own medicine lately when former Norte Dame defensive player Daelin Hayes claimed that the best players from Notre Dame.

To see everything Hayes had to say, please click here.

In case you were wondering, he’s played high school football at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Michigan.