Former Red Wings Goalie Jonathan Bernier Retires

Earlier Today, former goalie of the Detroit Red Wings, Jonathan Bernier, retired from the NHL after 14 seasons. Bernier made a significant impact on the ice and became a notable figure in the world of sports.

Jonathan Bernier Career

The Los Angeles Kings drafted Bernier in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He quickly showcased his skills, making his NHL debut during the 2007-2008 season. His time with the Kings allowed him to gain valuable experience and develop his abilities as a goaltender.

Bernier was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013; he consistently faced difficult opponents and proved to be a reliable last line of defense for Toronto. Bernier's dedication and work ethic earned him respect both on and off the ice.

Bernier's next chapter of his career led him to the Anaheim Ducks in 2016. During his tenure with the Ducks, he continued to showcase his skills and provided leadership within the team. His experience and veteran presence were invaluable assets to the younger players on the roster. He later played in 2017 with the Colorado Avalanche.

In 2018, Jonathan Bernier joined the Detroit Red Wings, a team known for its storied history and passionate fan base. As the starting goalie, Bernier faced high expectations but rose to the challenge. His performances often kept the team in close games, and fans and fellow players alike recognized his contributions.

Throughout his career, Bernier's performance was characterized by his calm demeanor and ability to make crucial saves under pressure. His reflexes and positioning often frustrated opposing players, making him a force to be reckoned with in the crease. Beyond statistics, Bernier's impact extended to his leadership in the locker room, where his experience and guidance were invaluable to his teammates.

Bernier was traded by the Red Wings to the Carolina Hurricanes along with a third-round pick in the 2021 draft in exache for Alex Nedeljkovic. Bernier would hit free agency as he was an unrestricted free agent and was not resigned by the Hurricanes. He then signed with the New Jersey Devils, where he played his final season in 2021-22.

Jonathan Bernier Career Stats

Games Played: 404

Games Started: 363

Record: 165-163-40

GAA: 2.78

SV%: .912

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Former Red Wings Goaltender Jonathan Bernier Retires. Bernier played in the NHL for 14 Seasons. Bernier played for six different teams. Bernier played for the Red Wings for three seasons.

Bottom Line: Jonathan Bernier Retires

Jonathan Bernier had a notable career as a goaltender in the NHL, playing for several teams, including the Detroit Red Wings. He accumulated various achievements and statistics over his career, contributing to his teams with his skills in the net. His retirement marks the end of a chapter in the world of hockey.