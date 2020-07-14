41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Former WDFN host Ike “Mega Man” Griffin suffers stroke, needs your support

General Topic
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Just over a month ago, former WDFN (1130 AM) host Ike “Mega Man” Griffin suffered a severe stroke and he needs your help.

From MSU Football Players Association:

Ike Griffin, beloved Spartan (1977-82) suffered a severe stroke on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ.  Many of you remember Ike from Michigan State as a ride or die Spartan, a four year letterman as a defensive end, and Academic All Big Ten student-athlete. After graduating, Ike worked as a pregame and postgame analyst as well as a sideline reporter for the Spartans.  Though the stroke did not stop him, Ike has a long road of recovery ahead.  He remains determined and, as always, he bleeds green ’til the day he dies. With your help, this will not be any time soon.

Ike has begun rehabilitation at a facility in the Phoenix area.  Without health insurance, he must pay all costs out of pocket.  He is temporarily unable to work, has exhausted his savings, and is awaiting a decision from the state on his disability claim, which could take more than a year.  IKE MUST CONTINUE DAILY INPATIENT PHYSICAL, OCCUPATIONAL AND SPEECH REHABILITATION INDEFINITELY.  The cost of his therapy alone is approximately $1,600 per day, not including basic hospital services such as room and board, nursing services, and any necessary medical supplies.  On average, the cost for treatment is $46,000 per month.  Ike will be an inpatient at a rehab facility indefinitely.  Please help us get Ike back to good health.

Any assistance you can offer will be greatly appreciated.  Please do not allow Ike’s health to be determined by his ability to pay out of pocket.  All donations will go directly to the cost of his medical care. Early intervention by physical, occupational, and speech therapists is essential.  Thank you for your help.

– Note from some of Ike’s close friends, Jill Chenault and Rose Canarini, who are also the ones organizing this fundraiser.

GoFundMe Page

