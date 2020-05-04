41.2 F
Former Wolverines QB Shea Patterson shares excitement over joining Chiefs

Former University of Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson has found himself an NFL home after not being taken in last month’s Draft, and it just so happens to be the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Patterson was the last remaining prospect to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine who had not agreed to a deal with an NFL franchise.

He joined WXYZ’s Brad Galli to discuss how he came to land his first NFL contract, and the excitement that came with it.

“It was the craziest thing. I had so much support, especially from Coach Harbaugh. I know him and my agent were talking. They said something about the Chiefs,” he said. “I’m excited.”

We wish Patterson best of luck with the Chiefs!

By Michael Whitaker

