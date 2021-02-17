Former Yankees top 30 prospect Cale Coshow signs with Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila is bringing aboard another arm into the organization.
Per MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Tiger will be signing RHP Cale Coshow to a minor-league contract.
Source: Tigers signing RHP Cale Coshow to minor-league deal. Coshow, 28, was previously a top-30 prospect with the Yankees. He missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 17, 2021
The pitcher himself then took to social media to confirm the news:
Onto my next chapter with the @tigers let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/Snf6qyNdeQ
— Cale Coshow (@c_coshow) February 17, 2021
Coshow, 28, is a former New York Yankees prospect, and spent the first portion of his professional career within the organization. With Triple A Wilks-Barre/Scranton in 2019, he amassed a 5.28 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 15.1 innings.
He spent all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.