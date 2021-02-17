Former Yankees top 30 prospect Cale Coshow signs with Detroit Tigers

by

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila is bringing aboard another arm into the organization.

Per MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Tiger will be signing RHP Cale Coshow to a minor-league contract.

The pitcher himself then took to social media to confirm the news:

Coshow, 28, is a former New York Yankees prospect, and spent the first portion of his professional career within the organization. With Triple A Wilks-Barre/Scranton in 2019, he amassed a 5.28 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 15.1 innings.

He spent all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

