Frank Ragnow jokes that Detroit Lions trainer thinks of him more than his wife

Funny guy! Frank Ragnow jokes about how much a team training staff member thinks about his toe!

The Detroit Lions are undefeated so far in 2023, having defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a 21-20 final score. And it was the offensive line of Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Penei Sewell, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Frank Ragnow all playing together for the first time that helped make it possible; Vaitai missed all of last year with a back injury. And speaking of injuries, Ragnow had a special shoutout for the Lions training staff who have been helping through a chronic injury of his own.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow's toe turf injury is described as “chronic”

Ragnow has been dealing with a turf toe injury, which he called “inoperable” earlier this year. But the Lions are continuing to deal with the issue, which includes rest days as well as lots of work with team’s new director of player health Brett Fischer along with head athletic trainer Mike Sundeen.

Ragnow joked that Fischer thinks about his toe more than his own wife

Ragnow had a message for his well wishers on social media – he doesn't need you to donate a toe to him.

“Yeah, going forward. So maybe the people tweeting at me to donate your toe, I’m OK,” Ragnow said on Monday. “I can’t say enough about (Brett Fischer) Fisch. I was in a dark place, I’m not going to lie, with this toe. They’ve been able to make me see the light.”

“It’s been hands down a lot better, so I’m very grateful for them, and Dan (Campbell), Brad (Holmes), everybody. It’s hard, as a player, to not be practicing with your guys. That’s the part that sucks. But understanding for the long run, for Sundays, it’s going to help me a lot. It’s not just the rest days, but the rehab, everything they’ve been doing has been great.”

Ragnow then joked that Fischer spends more time thinking about his toe than he does thinking about his own wife!

“Oh, he’s awesome, man,” Ragnow said of Fischer. “He tells me he thinks more about my toe than he does his wife sometimes, which is tough. I feel bad about that, but he really puts forth his best effort every single day trying to think about how to put me in the best positions, and I’m very, very grateful for that. All those guys in there, they’re all great dudes and they work their tails off to put everybody in the right position, whether that’s prehab or rehab, they’ve been great on that side of it and I think the whole team is really feeling it.”

Bottom Line: Ragnow's health is key for the Detroit Lions

It seemed as though not long ago, Ragnow's career could be in doubt due to the severity of his toe ailment. But the fact that he's been able to suit up for the Lions has gone a long way toward their success, and they're hoping that he can continue making a difference on the field.

The Lions are now in preparations to host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field next Sunday afternoon in the home opener.