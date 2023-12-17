Frank Ragnow's brother reveals Detroit Lions center had surgery less than 2 weeks ago!

In an extraordinary revelation following the Detroit Lions‘ impressive 42-17 victory over the Denver Broncos, it has come to light that Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who was instrumental in the game, underwent meniscus surgery just a week and a half ago. This news adds a remarkable dimension to Ragnow's performance and the Lions' overall dominance in Saturday night's matchup.

A Dominant Return to Form

The Detroit Lions had their full starting offensive line in play for only the fourth time in 2023, and their performance was nothing short of dominant. Central to this line was Frank Ragnow, who returned to the field for the Week 15 game against the Broncos after missing time due to an injury. His presence and play were crucial in the Lions' commanding win.

Brother's Post-Game Revelation

The stunning revelation about Ragnow's recent surgery came from his brother, Jack Ragnow, who posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the game.

Jack's post read, “A week and a half after freaking meniscus surgery and he’s playing. Dude's a certified psycho.”

A week and a half after freaking meniscus surgery and he’s playing. Dudes a certified psycho @KNARFWONGAR #ProBowlVote Ragnow#WPMOYChallenge Ragnow pic.twitter.com/AJ6FwbFPMg — Jack Ragnow (@Ragnow79) December 17, 2023

Frank Ragnow: A True Warrior of the Game

If Jack Ragnow's statement holds true, and there seems to be no reason to doubt it, this insight further cements Frank Ragnow's status as an exceptionally tough and committed athlete. Playing at a high level in a physically demanding position such as center, mere days after undergoing surgery, speaks volumes about Ragnow's grit and warrior-like mentality. His ability to not only play but also contribute significantly to the team's success post-surgery is a testament to his strength and dedication to the Detroit Lions. Frank Ragnow's performance under these circumstances is nothing short of heroic, adding another layer to his already impressive NFL career.