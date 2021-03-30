Free-agent CB Quinton Dunbar schedules visit with Detroit Lions

Free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar has scheduled a visit with the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports.

After playing collegiately at Florida, he was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free-agent. He was later traded to Seattle prior to the 2020 season.

