Free-agent CB Quinton Dunbar schedules visit with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar has scheduled a visit with the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports.

Free agent CB Quinton Dunbar, most recently of the #Seahawks, has two visits scheduled for next week: He’s set to visit the #Lions and #AZCardinals, source said. He’s been waiting for the right opportunity, but it all ramps up soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2021

After playing collegiately at Florida, he was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free-agent. He was later traded to Seattle prior to the 2020 season.