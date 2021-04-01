Free-agent DB Corn Elder to sign with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are bringing aboard help at the defensive back position.

Per reports, they’re signing Corn Elder to a 1-year “prove it” style contract:

The #Lions are now signing free agent DB Corn Elder, per @AgentButler1 of @agency1amg. Elder, on a visit today, gets a 1-year prove-it deal for the opportunity to contribute in Detroit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2021

A 5th round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Elder missed his entire rookie season thanks to a knee injury. He’s appeared in 30 career games with them including one start.