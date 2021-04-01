Free-agent DB Corn Elder to sign with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are bringing aboard help at the defensive back position.

Per reports, they’re signing Corn Elder to a 1-year “prove it” style contract:

A 5th round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Elder missed his entire rookie season thanks to a knee injury. He’s appeared in 30 career games with them including one start.

