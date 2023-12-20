Full list of 2024 Pro Bowl festivities released by NFL

The full list of festivities for the upcoming 2024 Pro Bowl, set to be played in February in Orlando, has been released.

The National Football League has introduced the festivities that will be taking place during the 2024 Pro Bowl, which will be held in February at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Among the games that will be taking place during the annual event include dodgeball, tug of war, and a 7-on-7 flag football game.

The votes continue to roll in

At the beginning of the month, several members of the Detroit Lions found themselves in the top 10 in vote receivers at their respective positions.

Right now, four members of the Lions remain in the top 10 in vote-getters at the respective positions:

Jared Goff, quarterback – 9th

Sam LaPorta, tight end – 4th

Penei Sewell, offensive tackle – 5th

Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver – 6th

As of one week ago, the leaders in the NFC are as follows:

Quarterback: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

Running back: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)

Tight End: George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

Offensive tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers)

Offensive guard: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles)

Defensive End: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)

Defensive Tackle: Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers)

Outside Linebacker: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)

Inside Linebacker: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)

Cornerback: DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys)

The AFC leaders are as follows:

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

Running Back: Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins)

Fullback: Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins)

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins)

Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Offensive Tackle: Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins)

Offensive Guard: Kevin Zeitler (Baltimore Ravens)

Center: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs)

Defensive End: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

Outside Linebacker: TJ Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens)

“Thursday, Feb. 1:

Precision Passing: Each of the conference's three quarterbacks will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible. The conference with the highest cumulative score among all participants earns three points. There are a total of 10 targets that are either st or attached to robotic dummies and drones, each worth a different amount, ranging from one to five points.

Best Catch: Pre-taped in landmarks around Orlando, Best Catch will feature one player from each conference, as they show off their creativity, inventiveness, and talent. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch, and the player with the highest number of votes will earn three points for his conference.

Closest to the Pin: This golf accuracy competition will feature six players from each conference. They will drive the golf ball, working to hit it as close to the hole as possible. The winner will earn three points for his conference.

High Stakes: Starting off with a football in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Each player that succeeds in catching the football without dropping others will advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional football. The most sure-handed player who catches the most footballs wins.

Dodgeball presented by Bud Light: A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of five players. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the NFC defense, and in the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the AFC defense. The winner will earn three points for their conference.

Kick Tac Toe: Each team's kicker will compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their skills. The first kicker to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference.

Sunday, Feb. 4:

Madden NFL Head-to-Head: For the fourth consecutive year, EA SPORTS will host the Madden NFL Head-to-Head Pro Bowl Games event. Two players will represent the NFC and defend their title against the AFC played in Madden NFL 24 using the official 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters. New this year, the winning team will earn their conference three points.

Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players who show off their athletic prowess in a challenging obstacle course. They'll break through walls and crawl under doors, among other obstacles, to get to the final sled push across the field with the ultimate goal of finishing first. The winning team will earn their conference three points.

Tug-of-War: New this year, Tug-of-War is a five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy. Positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team across the marker twice gains three points.

Move the Chains: This offensive and defensive linemen strength and speed competition takes strategy and teamwork. Each team of five players must work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line. The winner will earn three points for their conference.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl will be held in February at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Earlier this month, several Lions players found themselves in the top-10 vote receivers for the annual event NFL reporter Tom Pelissero has released the full list of activities that will be included as part of the festivities, including a first-time event of Tug of War.

Bottom Line: How many Lions will participate?

It was great to see several Lions players receiving well-deserved recognition for their performances this season. The team's current trajectory through 14 games indicates a potential division championship, a remarkable achievement after several decades.

Fans still have a few days left until Christmas Day to cast their votes and show support for their beloved Detroit Lions players who they believe deserve a spot in the annual Pro Bowl. It's a great opportunity for fans to rally behind their favorite players in the Honolulu Blue and ensure their recognition in this prestigious event.