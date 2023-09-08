Game 2 Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Richmond Spiders Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Michigan State Spartans will enter week two against the Richmond Spiders. The Spartans are coming off a roller coaster performance against Central Michigan that saw them struggle in the first half but ultimately pick it up in the second half on their way to their first win of the 2023 season with a final score of 31-7. The Spiders are coming into this matchup with Michigan State following a loss to Mogan State in which they struggled to rush for over 100 yards.

Michigan State Spartans 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) vs. Richmond Spiders 0-1 (0-0 CAA)

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: BTN

Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Line: TBD

2023 Season Stats

Michigan State:

2023 Record — 1-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 424 (424 PG)

Passing Yards: 279 (279 PG)

Rushing Yards: 127 (127 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 237 (237 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 96 (96 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 123 (123 PG)

2023 Cumulative Points Scored: 31 (31 ppg)

2023 Cumulative Points Allowed: 7 (7 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 50

Richmond:

2023 Record —0-1 (0-0 in CAA)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 264 (264 PG)

Passing Yards: 169 (169 PG)

Rushing Yards: 95 (95 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 213 (213 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 99 (99)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 114 (114)

2023 Cumulative Points Scored: 10 (10 ppg)

2023 Cumulative Points Allowed: 17 (17 ppg)

2023 Ranking: N/A

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: N/A

Current streak: N/A

Last Michigan State win: N/A

Last Central Michigan win: N/A

Top Players 2023 Stats

Michigan State Spartans

Passing: Noah Kim – 18-31, 279 yards, 2-0 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Nathan Carter – 18 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD

Receiving: Jaron Glover – 3 REC, 75 YDS, 0 TD

Tackles: Malik Spencer & Cal Haladay – 9

Sacks: Jacoby Windmon & Aaron Brule & Simeon Barrow – 1.0

Interceptions: Cal Haladay – 1

Richmond Spiders

Passing: Kyle Wickersham – 23-30, 169 YDS, 0-1 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Kyle Wickersham – 21 ATT, 39 YDS, 1 TD

Receiving: Nick DeGennaro – 6 REC, 46 YDS, 0 TD

Tackles: Tristan Wheeler – 17 (11-6)

Sacks: Aidan Murray & Tristan Wheeler & Marlen Louis – 1.0

Interceptions: D’Angelo Stocker – 1

Michigan State Players To Watch:

Offense: Wide Receiver – Tre Mosley – Redshirt Senior

Mosley returned to Michigan State for his fifth season and is the team's top receiver; however, he didn't put up those numbers in their week one win over Central Michigan as he caught three passes for 39 yards, his longest catch for 23 yards. Look for this game against Richmond to be a big game for him to get back on track before a tough matchup next weekend.

Defense: Defensive Back – Malik Spencer – Sophomore

Spencer, last season for the Spartans, only appeared in five games as a freshman and recorded five total tackles. In his first game in his sophomore year, he almost doubled that total, recording nine total tackles, and one of those was for a loss; he was all over the field against the Chippewas; look for more of that in this matchup with the Spiders.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan State will take on the Richmond Spiders on Saturday Afternoon. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Michigan State Players to Watch Wide Receiver Tre Mosley and Defensive Back Malik Spencer.

Bottom Line: Michigan State Spartans look to get offense clicking

The Michigan State Spartans will look to have their offense figure out the issues they had in the first half of last week's game, and they'll look to sustain it for all four quarters as this game will look to get them ready for their big showdown next week when the Washington Huskies come into East Lansing.