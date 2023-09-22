Game 4 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Michigan Wolverines continue their impressive season, scoring 32 points a game, and this week, they will get their head coach back, Jim Harbaugh, who has served his three-game suspension. Michigan looked sloppy in the first half in their win last week over Bowling Green; look for that not to be the case this season. The Wolverines will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, coming in off a win over Virginia Tech 35-16. Rutgers has started their season 3-0 for the third straight season, but in those first two seasons, Rutgers has dropped the fourth game first in 2021 to Michigan and last season to Iowa.

Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: BTN

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Line: Wolverines -24.0 / O/U: 44.5

2023 Season Stats

Michigan:

2023 Record — 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 1206 (402 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 736 (245.3 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 470 (156.7 YDS/G)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 667 (222.3 YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 424 (141.3 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 243 (81 YDS/G)

2023 Points Scored: 96 (32 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 16 (5.3 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 2

Rutgers:

2023 Record — 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 1039 (346.3 PG)

Passing Yards: 407 (135.7 PG)

Rushing Yards: 632 (210.7 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 818 (272.7 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 609 (203 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 209 (69.7 PG)

2023 Points Scored: 95 (31.7 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 30 (10 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 58

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: Michigan 8-1-0

Current streak: Michigan has won eight straight

Last Michigan win: 2022 (52-17)

Last Rutgers win: 2014 (26-24)

2023 Top Players

Michigan Wolverines

Passing: J.J. McCarthy- 56-68, 701 yards, 7-3 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Blake Corum – 37 ATT, 254 YDS, 6 TD

Receiving: Cornelius Johnson– 13 REC, 224 YDS, 1 TD

Tackles: Junior Colson – 16 (8-8)

Sacks: Jaylen Harrell – 2.5

Interceptions: Mike Sainristil & Quinten Johnson – 1

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt – 34-66, 407 YDS, 3-0 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Kyle Monangai – 58 ATT, 357 YDS, 5 TD

Receiving: JaQuae Jackson – 5 REC, 99 YDS, 0 TD

Tackles: Tyreem Powell – 28 (13-15)

Sacks: Tyreem Powell – 2.0

Interceptions: Five Tied – 1

Michigan Wolverines Players To Watch:

Offense: Quarterback – J.J McCarthy – Junior

McCarthy is coming off one of the worst games of his career last weekend, in which he threw two interceptions. The Wolverines were able to still come out on top; this week will be a tougher test as he will face a Rutgers defense that allows only 203 yards a game in the passing attack. McCarthy will need to be on top of his game as the schedule gets tougher from here on out.

Defense: Edge Rusher – Jaylen Harrell – Senior

Harrell leads Michigan in sacks to start the 2023 season. Rutgers has only allowed one sack this season, and that came in week two against Temple; Harrell will need to continue building on his sack total and make life difficult for Gavin Wimsatt, who this season is 34-66 for 407 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Still, he is also a threat in the run game, recording 28 carriers for 144 yards and two touchdowns through the season's first three games. Look for Harrell to contain Wimsatt and make life tough for him on Saturday afternoon.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan will take on Rutgers on Saturday Afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on BTN. Michigan Players to Watch: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Edge Rusher Jaylen Harrell.

Bottom Line: Michigan Wolverines kick off Big Ten play

The Michigan Wolverines have officially reached conference play, and this is where things will get tough for them. The Wolverines offense can't continue to struggle like it did last week in the first half; this group is explosive and should be able to put up points at will; they will need to find that groove starting this week.

The defense isn't a question this season in the talent they have on that side of the ball after the first three weeks only allowing one touchdown on the year and an average of 5.3 points a game, which is the best in the country; look for them to continue to build off that in Big Ten play starting with Rutgers on Saturday.