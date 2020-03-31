44.9 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers NewsVideos

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers advance to World Series in Game 4 of 2006 ALCS

One of the greatest games in Tigers history!

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions land 2 first round picks and a second round pick in latest NFL mock draft

We are now less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the big question around these...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Trade Rumor: Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis

According to a rumor that was tweeted out by Chad Forbes, Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis is available via...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

12 Former Detroit Red Wings included on ‘The best players to wear every jersey No. in NHL history’ list

The Detroit Red Wings may be the worst team in the NHL at the moment, but as you know,...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Our Game of the Day series continues with one of the most memorable games in Detroit Tigers history. The magical 2006 season wasn’t complete without a trip to the World Series, and the Tigers advanced to baseball’s championship classic for the first time since 1984 thanks to a three-run walk off bomb of a home run from Magglio Ordonez.

Things didn’t start off so great for Detroit, who fell behind 3-0 by the 4th inning. Brandon Inge would soon score double by Curtis Granderson, who then scored on Craig Monroe’s double. An Ordonez home run then tied things up.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleEx-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – Honorable Mentions

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Happy Birthday, Mr. Hockey! Gordie Howe Legends of Hockey [Video]

Detroit Sports Nation would like to extend it's warmest Angel birthday wishes to Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe. Howe, who...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Official Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft hats revealed [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
We are inching closer to the 2020 NFL Draft and fans from around the league are starting to get a bit antsy to see...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: 2020 NFL regular season could be moved back

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report that surfaced on Tuesday, the NFL is still planning on playing a full 16-game regular season. The report also suggests that...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Detroit Lions selecting Michigan player in latest mock draft

Don Drysdale - 0
We are less than one month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the mock drafts have been flowing like never before. Most of...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

12 Former Detroit Red Wings included on ‘The best players to wear every jersey No. in NHL history’ list

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Red Wings may be the worst team in the NHL at the moment, but as you know, they have been one of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Evan Gattis shares ‘Snitches get Stitches’ item featuring former Detroit Tiger [Photo]

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers 'blew the whistle' on the Houston Astros for illegally stealing signs when he was with the team back...
Read more

5 Toughest Detroit Tigers of all-time

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Tigers have been part of the American League since 1901 and during that time they have had some of the toughest players...
Read more

Simulation: Opening Day March 26, 2020 Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
As you know, the 2020 Major League Baseball season (along with pretty much every other sport) has been put on hold because of COVID-19. But...
Read more

Detroit Tigers make pair of ‘Opening Day’ roster moves

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
Thursday was supposed to be Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers but thanks to COVID-19, that has been put on hold. Instead, the Tigers announced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.