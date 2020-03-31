Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers advance to World Series in Game 4 of 2006 ALCS

Our Game of the Day series continues with one of the most memorable games in Detroit Tigers history. The magical 2006 season wasn’t complete without a trip to the World Series, and the Tigers advanced to baseball’s championship classic for the first time since 1984 thanks to a three-run walk off bomb of a home run from Magglio Ordonez.

Things didn’t start off so great for Detroit, who fell behind 3-0 by the 4th inning. Brandon Inge would soon score double by Curtis Granderson, who then scored on Craig Monroe’s double. An Ordonez home run then tied things up.