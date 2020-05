Our Game of the Day series continues with a game that marked the end of an era for the Detroit Tigers.

Legendary shortstop Alan Trammell, who helped the Tigers to the 1984 World Series title and 1987 AL East Division title, played his final MLB game on September 29, 1996 at Tiger Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.

With fellow legend Ernie Harwell calling the game, Trammell would hit a single in his final at-bat.