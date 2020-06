It seemed like the obvious pick for months but it is now official as the Detroit Tigers have selected Arizona State 1B/3B Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Torkelson, who 6-2, 215 pounds, is considered the most MLB ready hitter in the draft.

In 129 games at ASU, Torkelson batted .337 with 54 home runs and 130 RBIs while walking 110 times and striking out only 104 times.

Let’s hope Tork ends up being great for the Tigers!