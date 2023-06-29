Merch
Red Wings Notes

Getting to Know Andrew Gibson the Detroit Red Wings No.42 Pick

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Red Wings selected Andrew Gibson with the 42nd pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.

Detroit Red Wings Andrew Gibson

Andrew Gibson By the Numbers

  • 45 Games Played
  • 7 Goals
  • 14 Assists
  • 21 Points
  • -4 +/-
  • 30 PIM

Gibson Scouting Report

He delays, manipulates opponents with deception (even on pass receptions), uses the inside, and looks for activation opportunities after passing. Subtle plays – like a quick pump fake on reception, or angling his body away from his target – drive his value. -EliteProspects 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings went blue line with the second of their three straight picks, and Gibson is a solid player; he will be a nice addition after they drafted Axel Sandin Pellikka last night. The blue line was an issue in question, especially on the right side, and now GM Steve Yzerman has added two players in four picks to help the Red Wings out.

