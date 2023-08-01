Getting to know Hao-Yu Lee, the newest Detroit Tigers prospect

This afternoon the Detroit Tigers traded starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies for their #5 overall prospect, Hao-Yu Lee – a 20-year-old second baseman. Lee was an international signee from Taiwan just a few years ago and has made it as high as A+ ball this season in the Phillies' Minor League system.
Why it matters
The Tigers had no choice but to trade what they had to trade. And, while some may balk at the return, it must be remembered that Lorenzen could only be making nine starts for the Tigers and his value wasn't as much high as some others on the market. Getting a young, nice hitting-profiled hitter, was a good get for Scott Harris and his plan. Both MLB.com and FanGraphs project Lee's debut to occur in 2025, which fits with the timeline that Harris seems to have projected.
Hao-Yu Lee by the numbers
Lee is a stocky, right-handed hitting second baseman, who can also play shortstop or third base. FanGraphs scouting report even suggests that limited range could lock him into a third base position. But his bat profiles very well.
In A+ ball this season Lee has 285 PA in 64 games
He's hitting .283/.372/.401, with a wOBA of .359
He wasn't 10.2% of the time and has only struck out 18.6% of the time
He has 5 HR, 14 SB, 26 RBI, and 25 runs score
His 115 wRC+ is 15% above league average.
Scouting Reports on Hao-Yu Lee
With the above mentioned, here's how Lee is made up as a ball player.
The Detroit Tigers and Scott Harris turned nine more starts of Michael Lorenzen into a pretty solid hitting prospect, one that could solidify their keystone position in the near future. With Colt Keith, Justin-HenryMalloy, and Jace Jung on their way to Detroit in the near future too, there are plenty of different combinations and options as they continue to work their plan. Good get for the Tigers.