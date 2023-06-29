Getting to Know the Detroit Red Wings No.73 Pick Noah Dower Nilsson

The Detroit Red Wings selected Center Noah Dower Nilsson with the 73rd pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Swedish National Team.

Noah Dower Nilsson By the Numbers

37 Games Played

26 Goals

28 Assists

54 Points

+29 +/-

10 PIM

Noah Dower Nilsson Scouting Report

Noah Dower Nilsson possesses an impressive blend of playmaking, raw skill, and offensive sense. Whether he is manipulating defenders off the rush to create space or turning forechecking steals into ridiculous spin passes to the slot from behind the net, he's always using his offensive instincts and sense to generate opportunities for himself and teammates. –EliteProspects 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings used their 73rd pick to take Dower Nilsson, who is the brother of the Red Wings 2021 134th overall pick Liam Dower Nilsson. This pick could be a lot of fun with the chance of having two brothers playing together for the Red Wings down the road; think of the last time two brothers played together in the NHL. The Sedin twins and even just last year, the Staals played together in Marc and Eric with Florida.