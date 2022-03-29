GM Brad Holmes sets record straight on Detroit Lions QB situation

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was acquired last year by the team in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. And while there were certainly growing pains in the first half of the season, Goff and the Lions were able to show promise and growth under 1st-year head coach Dan Campbell.

And while Goff wasn’t acquired to be the long-term solution at the position, he’s the man that they’re going with under center for now. And according to Lions GM Brad Holmes, Goff is who they’re sticking with.

“We have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward,” he said. “We have a quarterbacK. We have a starter that can be productive for us. Jared is our quarterback & we’re going to make sure he’s put in the best position to succeed.”

Of course, this was Goff’s first season in the Motor City playing in front of the fan base who cheered for Stafford for over a decade. While Goff did certainly earn his share of the wrath of fans earlier in the year, he heard plenty of cheers from the same fans as the season progressed.

