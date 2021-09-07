Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few is in trouble with the law

According to a report from Spokesman.com, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is in hot water as he has been cited for drunk driving.

Few is reportedly facing a DUI charge after he was pulled over for driving erratically and speeding in Idaho.

From Spokesman.com:

Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and refused to complete field sobriety tests, according to police, but provided breath samples of that showed his blood alcohol level to be .119 and .120. The legal limit is .08.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, police said.

“We are aware of the report that Coach Few was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence,” Gonzaga Director of Athletics Chris Standiford said in a statement. “While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow. As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

BREAKING: Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few cited for drunk driving https://t.co/RFsrMDMQN1 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) September 7, 2021