Graham Glasgow spills beans on what Detroit Lions told him in exit interview

The Detroit Lions face several crucial decisions regarding their impending free agents as they approach the new league year. Among them, the situation with veteran guard Graham Glasgow stands out as one of significant interest. Glasgow, who inked a one-year deal with the Lions last year, had an impactful season, leading to a mutual interest in his continuation with the team for 2024.

What did Graham Glasgow Say?

Here is what Glasgow told the Detroit News:

“Yeah, they said, ‘We'd like to have you back and we appreciate what you did this year,'” Glasgow said. “That's cool. I appreciate that. But they even said it, ‘From here on out, it will just be us talking with your agent and seeing what we can do.'”

Glasgow said the feeling is mutual.

“I would love to be back,” Glasgow said. “I think I had a really good year, probably top one or two of my career. I would like to make more money than I did this year and I would assume the guys upstairs know and understand that. I feel like stuff like this kind of works. Hopefully, we'll be able to work through it.”

Why it Matters

This potential re-signing is pivotal for the Lions, as retaining Glasgow would not only ensure stability in their offensive line but also demonstrate the team’s commitment to maintaining a strong and experienced front. Glasgow's performance has been a key contributor to the Lions' success, and securing his talents for another season would be a strategic move to fortify the team's offensive prowess.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Mutual Interest: Both the Detroit Lions and Graham Glasgow express a mutual desire for his continuation with the team. Successful Season: Glasgow's impressive performance last season has made him a valuable asset for the Lions. Negotiations Ahead: Formal negotiations are expected to take place between Glasgow's representatives and the Lions before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on March 13.

The Bottom Line – Securing the Front Line

The ongoing negotiations between the Detroit Lions and Graham Glasgow highlight the importance of maintaining a strong and consistent offensive line. Glasgow's potential return to the Lions for the 2024 season is a promising sign for a team aiming to build upon its recent progress. As both parties express mutual interest, it becomes evident that the Lions are keen on sustaining the momentum they have gained.