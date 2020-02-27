18.8 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Graham Glasgow’s asking price may be too rich for Detroit Lions

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Let me put this out there first and foremost.

I have been vocal about about how upset I am that the Detroit Lions did not get an extension done with OL Graham Glasgow either before the 2019 season or sometime during it.

That being said, Lions GM had differing thoughts and now it seems almost certain that Glasgow will hit free agency.

According to Chad Forbes, chatter around the league is that the Lions will not retain Glasgow and that his asking price on the free agent market could be in the $10 million per season range.

There is no question about it, the Lions are going to need an interior offensive lineman to replace Glasgow but his asking price may be too rich for a team who obviously does not think as highly as him as I do.

I believe Glasgow will continue his NFL career with another team and I would not be surprised if he ends up in a Pro Bowl some day in the future.

