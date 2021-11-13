Green Bay Packers learn of Aaron Rodgers availability for Week 10 matchup vs. Seahawks

by

According to reports, Aaron Rodgers will be back this week when the Green Bay Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that Rodgers is back in the building and set to be activated from the COVID list and will start Sunday against the Seahawks.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.