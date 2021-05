Sharing is caring!

With all of the hoopla surrounding the Green Bay Packers and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there have been reports that the Packers are looking into bringing in another QB.

According to the latest rumor floating around, the Packers have looked at former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel and former Michigan State QB Brian Hoyer.

Stay tuned!

I am told the #Packers have looked at Jeff Driskel and Brian Hoyer who the #Jets have on their radar too.#NFL #NFLTalk — NFL Talk (@alicianfltalk) May 6, 2021