‘Hard Knocks’ Episode 1: Detroit Lions assistants trash talk each other [Video]

We are less than three hours away from the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions and Lions fans are very fired up to see an inside look at what has been going on in Allen Park.

As a teaser for all of us who have been waiting patiently, HBO has released a Hard Knocks Episode 1 preview that features Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talking some big-time smack to each other.

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League with HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS. The first sports-based reality series, and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV, Hard Knocks is now streaming on HBO Max.

Click on the video below to see the full Episode 1 preview.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will chronicle head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season leading the team and an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 16th season with the show. MUST READ: 3 Detroit Lions who could land on PUP list

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSyOKBBOdRo

