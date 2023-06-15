‘Hard Knocks’ wanted to feature Detroit Lions again in 2023

HBO's “Hard Knocks” has become a popular and highly anticipated series, and fans eagerly await the announcement of which team will be featured each year. According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, HBO expressed its desire to feature our Detroit Lions again in 2023.

Why it Matters for Hard Knocks and the Detroit Lions

As you know, the Lions were featured on “Hard Knocks” in 2022 and it was widely viewed as a huge success. The documentary series showcased the team's players and one-of-a-kind coaching staff that is led by head coach, Dan Campbell. Despite initial reservations, the Lions embraced the opportunity and found the experience beneficial for the team.

- Advertisement -

Lions say ‘No Thanks'

Team president Rod Wood, who reached out to NFL Films in 2022 to secure a spot on the show, stated that he was confident the Lions would deliver an engaging portrayal. The documentary exceeded their expectations, and the crew from NFL Films received praise for their work. However, despite their previous positive experience, the Lions have made it clear that they are not keen on participating in the show for another season, considering the mixed outcomes for teams featured in consecutive years.

Which team will be featured in 2023?

The NFL has specific criteria for teams that can be potentially forced to participate, including no first-year head coach, no playoff appearances in the past two years, and no previous appearances on the show in the past 10 years. Therefore, this year's eligible teams for potential coercion include the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders. When you look at those teams, it seems like featuring the New York Jets is a no-brainer decision.