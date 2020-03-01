Heckler gets response from Jose Altuve by demanding he give MVP to Aaron Judge [Video]

It’s only Spring Training and the hecklers are already getting to the Houston Astros.

The latest episode came on Sunday as Astros hitter Jose Altuve was in the on-deck circle.

Take a listen as a heckler gets Altuve’s attention by demanding he give Aaron Judge his MVP back.

It’s only March 1st and things are starting to get chippy in the stands (Via @Stevecass7) pic.twitter.com/H8NMn3ElKU — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) March 1, 2020

You cannot really tell exactly what Altuve said back to the heckler, but it is pretty clear that his focus shifted from the game and that could be a problem.