3 Detroit Lions Selected In MEGA 5-Year NFL Re-Draft

The Detroit Lions have some outstanding young talent on their roster

In the vast realm of hypothetical sports scenarios, a 5-year NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report presents an intriguing alternate reality. It gives us a glimpse into the value of players if teams could redo their picks with the benefit of hindsight. In this imaginative exercise spanning drafts from 2020 to 2024, the Detroit Lions have seen three of their stars picked by other teams, underscoring their draft acumen and the high regard in which their young talents are held across the league.

Lions Players Shine in Re-Draft

Penei Sewell Goes to New York Jets

Penei Sewell, originally picked by the Detroit Lions, was re-drafted by the New York Jets as the 15th overall pick. In this alternate timeline, Sewell is envisioned to bolster the Jets’ offensive line by potentially replacing Morgan Moses, turning Moses into a valuable trade asset or rotational player. Over the past three seasons, Sewell has distinguished himself as a cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive front, allowing a mere three sacks and participating in every offensive snap. His prowess in run-blocking and durability makes him a significant asset, fitting seamlessly into the Jets’ cap space scenario despite his $8.2 million hit for the season.

Aidan Hutchinson Selected by Atlanta Falcons

At the 16th pick, the Atlanta Falcons would snatch up edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, reflecting his explosive impact since entering the league. Hutchinson’s rookie season was marked by 9.5 sacks and multiple defensive highlights, and he only continued to excel with 11.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits in his following season. His ability to disrupt plays has made him one of the premier defenders in the NFL, justifying the Falcons’ hypothetical decision to add him to their roster.

Amon-Ra St. Brown to Baltimore Ravens

Falling to the 30th pick, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown would find a new home with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite a stellar season that saw him rank among the NFL’s elite receivers, St. Brown’s hypothetical drop to the 30th pick could be seen as surprising. Yet, the Ravens, in desperate need of a top-tier receiver to elevate Lamar Jackson’s game, would jump at the chance to secure St. Brown, envisioning him as the leding force in a revitalized passing attack.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Star Performances Recognized: The Bleacher Report’s NFL Re-Draft showcases how valuable Detroit Lions players Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are viewed across the league, as all three are selected by other teams in this hypothetical scenario. Impact of Lions’ Draft Picks: This re-draft highlights the success of the Lions’ recent draft strategies, underlining the high performance and potential of their young players in hypothetical trades to teams that could further utilize their talents. Alternate Realities: The concept of the re-draft allows fans and analysts to explore how different NFL teams could potentially benefit from having these top-performing Lions players, emphasizing their significant impact and value beyond their current real-life team.

Bottom Line

The Bleacher Report’s NFL Re-Draft paints a picture of a world where teams could correct past mistakes or enhance their rosters based on current player performances. For the Detroit Lions, this re-draft underscores the quality of their recent selections, with Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all seen as valuable assets that any team would covet. Their real-life contributions for Detroit may well keep them off the trading block, but in the realm of hypotheticals, they’re hot commodities proving the Lions’ draft strategy pays dividends.