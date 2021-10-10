Herman Moore has perfect reaction following latest Detroit Lions debacle vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions were less than a minute away from winning their first game of the Dan Campbell era but, not surprisingly, they blew it.

Following a late Vikings turnover, the Lions used a D’Andre Swift TD run and a successful 2-point conversion to take a 17-16 lead.

Unfortunately, for the Lions, the Vikings marched right down the field in less than a minute before kicking a 54-yard kick to win the game 19-17 (the same score as their loss to the Ravens).

Following the game, former Lions’ great Herman Moore took to Twitter to show his frustration level.

We feel ya, Herman.

I just broke my damn TV. pic.twitter.com/xBYM0vEOUp — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) October 10, 2021