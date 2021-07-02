Hilarious video of Tampa Bay Rays OF Brett Phillips pitching goes viral [Video]

Sharing is caring!

I really cannot explain what you are about to see.

With the Tampa Bay Rays getting whooped by the Toronto Blue Jays, the Rays decided to warm up outfielder Brett Phillips and let him do a little pitching to save the bullpen for another day.

Take a look as Phillips has the oddest warmup routine you will ever see in your life before coming in and throwing a 94 mph fastball. Unfortunately, the rest of Phillips’ pitches hovered in the upper 40s as he gave up a pair of hits and walked two in one inning of work.

COMING IN HOT pic.twitter.com/XsDL91HY54 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 3, 2021

Brett Phillips makes the most out of his relief appearance against the Blue Jays… 😂#MLB #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/NAGm0o8uHw — SportsGridRadio (@SportsGridRadio) July 3, 2021