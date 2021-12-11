Houston Texans just hit the ball in the Detroit Lions court

As things currently stand, the Detroit Lions, who are 1-10-1 on the season, hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That being said, following their win last week, the Lions are in jeopardy of losing that pick if they win too many games and other teams keep losing.

One of those teams is the 2-10 Houston Texans.

On Friday, Texans head coach David Culley named Davis Mills as the team’s starting QB for the remainder of the 2021 season.

In his career, Mills has played in just eight games, completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,406 yards and 7 TDs to go along with 8 interceptions.

By starting Mills, many believe that the Texans are going to attempt to tank the rest of the season so that they can make a run at the No. 1 overall pick.

Dan Campbell, the ball is in your court!

