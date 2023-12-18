How Matt Patricia Being Matt Patricia Can Help Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions, standing on the threshold of clinching a berth in the NFL Playoffs, find themselves in an intriguing situation. Come Monday night, Lions fans, usually glued to their team's performance, will have their eyes on a different game: the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Seattle Seahawks. It's a peculiar scenario where the Lions' playoff destiny could be influenced not just by their own efforts but also by the outcome of this game. The Lions are also in the running for one of the top seeds in the NFC, and their former head coach, Matt Patricia, could help them out by being himself.

Patricia's Dubious Track Record Could Be Lions' Gain

Matt Patricia, often regarded as one of the least successful head coaches in NFL history, has been roped in to assume defensive play-calling duties for the Eagles. This move has raised more than a few eyebrows, given Patricia's less-than-stellar track record. His tenure with the Lions was marked by underwhelming performances and strategic missteps. However, in a strange twist of fate, Patricia's involvement with the Eagles could inadvertently benefit the Lions. If Patricia's past coaching patterns hold true, there's a chance that the Eagles' defense might falter under his guidance, potentially paving the way for the Seahawks to secure an upset victory.

Lions Fans: Rooting for the Seahawks?

For Lions fans, this presents a rare occasion where their allegiance might temporarily shift. Rooting for the Seahawks to beat the Eagles, a direct contender with the Lions for the top NFC seeds, becomes a strategic choice. A Seahawks win would enhance the Lions' chances of securing a more favorable seed in the NFC. It's a scenario where the enemy of their enemy becomes their friend, at least for one game. With that being said, the worst-case scenario tonight is that they will clinch a playoff spot.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Patricia's Paradox: Lions' Unlikely Ally

In a season where every play counts, the Detroit Lions might find an unexpected ally in Matt Patricia, whose appointment as the Eagles' defensive play-caller could lead to outcomes favorable for the Lions. It's a situation ripe with irony – a former coach, whose tenure was marked by disappointment, might now be the key to Detroit's playoff aspirations, albeit indirectly. As Monday night approaches, Lions fans, in an unusual twist, will be cheering for the Seahawks, hoping that Patricia's coaching history repeats itself, this time to their advantage.