How Michigan Football is trying to steal Boo Carter from Tennessee

Michigan Football and Tennessee are engaged in a fierce competition to secure the commitment of four-star athlete Boo Carter for the 2024 season. Carter is highly regarded in 247Sports' composite rankings as the 17th-best athlete in the nation. As the date of his commitment (June 17) quickly approaches, Carter recently visited both the Wolverines and Volunteers campuses to weigh his options. While most expect the Vols to be the favored choice, Michigan has presented an intriguing pitch that has captured Carter's attention.

Key Points

The Wolverines and Vols are locked in a battle to secure the commitment of Carter for the 2024 season.

Michigan pitches Carter the opportunity to become a Jabrill Peppers-type player, showcasing his versatility on offense, defense, and special teams.

Carter's visit to Michigan has left a strong impression, potentially influencing his decision despite the expectation that he would choose the Volunteers.

Carter's versatility allows him to excel on either side of the ball, but the Vols see him as a potential defensive back. However, Michigan has taken a different approach by pitching Carter the idea of becoming a Jabrill Peppers-type player. Peppers, a former Wolverines standout, showcased his skills on offense, defense, and special teams, eventually becoming a first-round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2017. The Michigan coaching staff emphasized to Carter that he could follow in Peppers' footsteps and make a significant impact in Ann Arbor.

From Rivals.com: Tennessee might be too far ahead – or maybe not – because Carter loved his visit to Michigan this past weekend and the coaches told him he could be the next Jabrill Peppers in Ann Arbor. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd standout also hit it off with Jacob Oden, Bryce West and others on the visit and loved how the staff treated his family. The Vols are definitely up there but Michigan made its move, although Carter had set his commitment date prior to the trip, which could be telling.

Bottom Line – A Pivotal Decision Looms

As June 17 draws near, the decision made by Boo Carter will have far-reaching consequences for both Michigan and Tennessee. For Michigan, successfully persuading Carter to join their program would solidify their recruiting efforts and add a dynamic playmaker to their roster. Conversely, Tennessee aims to retain Carter's commitment and leverage his skills to bolster their defensive unit. The battle for Carter's commitment underscores the importance of recruiting in college football and the impact a single player can have on the success of a program.