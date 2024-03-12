Search

Paul Tyler

How the acquisition of Amik Robertson will aid the Detroit Lions

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The acquisition of Amik Robertson will go a long way in aiding the Detroit Lions secondary!

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made another notable addition to his roster, finalizing a deal with cornerback Amik Robertson worth $9.25 million over two years. The contract also includes up to $1.5 million in incentives. Robertson, who previously showcased his talents with the Las Vegas Raiders, becomes the second cornerback to join Detroit’s ranks during this free agency period, following the recent acquisition of Carlton Davis III.

acquisition of Amik Robertson

Acquisition of Amik Robertson adds valuable depth to the defense and will aid the Detroit Lions secondary

The Lions were in need of additional cornerback help, especially with the likes of Jerry Jacobs, Will Harris, Kindle Vildor, and Khalil Dorsey not expected to return.

Robertson is expected to be able to provide depth at both the cornerback position as well as on special teams. Last season with the Raiders, he appeared in all 17 games while starting five of them. Since being selected out of Louisiana Tech, he’s amassed a total of 111 tackles and four interceptions.

The Lions’ secondary was a particularly weak spot last season despite their first division win in 30 years. Last season, the Detroit Lions’ defense ranked 27th against the pass, allowing an average of 247.4 yards per game. Additionally, they struggled, ranking 30th in yards allowed per pass play with an average of 7.15 yards.

According to statistics from Pro Football Focus, in the 2023 season, Robertson allowed 40 catches on 64 targets, resulting in 445 yards gained by opposing receivers. Additionally, he conceded three touchdowns, while securing two interceptions, amounting to a passer rating against him of 85.7.

Bottom Line: Welcome to Detroit

General manager Brad Holmes continues to execute strategic moves aimed at not only strengthening Detroit’s lineup but also ensuring they can sustain success into the next season. These moves aim to validate their first division win in 30 years, as well as their two thrilling playoff victories, proving they were not mere flukes.

We are thrilled to welcome Robertson to the Motor City and eagerly anticipate witnessing his contributions on the field for the Honolulu Blue.

