John Cominsky takes pay cut to remain with Detroit Lions

According to reports, John Cominsky takes pay cut to stick around with the Detroit Lions.

Miguel Cabrera has reported to Detroit Tigers Spring Training

Miguel Cabrera is back and you can bet he is going to be having some fun!

Minnesota Vikings Agree to One-Year Deal with QB Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings have landed a new quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins... at least for now!
Detroit Lions to sign Amik Robertson

Detroit Lions to sign Amik Robertson to multi-year deal

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are reportedly signing cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year, $9.25 million contract, which could be worth up to $10.75 million with incentives. This addition comes just a day after the Lions made headlines by trading for cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robertson’s Experience and Versatility

Amik Robertson brings valuable experience to the Lions’ secondary, having appeared in 52 games, with 21 starts, during his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders. His ability to play the slot position adds versatility to the Lions’ defensive lineup and complements the recent acquisition of Carlton Davis III.

  1. The Detroit Lions are signing CB Amik Robertson to a two-year, $9.25 million deal, potentially worth up to $10.75 million with incentives.
  2. Robertson has appeared in 52 games with the Las Vegas Raiders, showcasing his versatility in the slot position.
  3. This signing follows the Lions’ recent trade for CB Carlton Davis III, further strengthening their defensive backfield.
The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are making decisive moves to strengthen their defense, with the signing of Amik Robertson following the trade for Carlton Davis III. As the team continues to shape its roster, these strategic additions are poised to make a substantial impact on the Lions’ defensive capabilities in the upcoming season.

