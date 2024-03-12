Detroit Lions to sign Amik Robertson to multi-year deal

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are reportedly signing cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year, $9.25 million contract, which could be worth up to $10.75 million with incentives. This addition comes just a day after the Lions made headlines by trading for cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robertson’s Experience and Versatility

Amik Robertson brings valuable experience to the Lions’ secondary, having appeared in 52 games, with 21 starts, during his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders. His ability to play the slot position adds versatility to the Lions’ defensive lineup and complements the recent acquisition of Carlton Davis III.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are making decisive moves to strengthen their defense, with the signing of Amik Robertson following the trade for Carlton Davis III. As the team continues to shape its roster, these strategic additions are poised to make a substantial impact on the Lions’ defensive capabilities in the upcoming season.