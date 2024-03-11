Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions have traded for CB Carlton Davis!!

Detroit Lions to sign Marcus Davenport

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are signing and EDGE rusher!

Report: Detroit Lions showing strong interest in D.J. Reader

0
According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Detroit Lions are showing 'Strong Interest' in the No. 5 ranked free agent defensive tackle.
Paul Tyler

How the departure of Jonah Jackson impacts the Detroit Lions

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The departure of Jonah Jackson leaves a significant void in the Detroit Lions’ offensive line.

As NFL free agency kicks off, the Detroit Lions have faced a significant setback in their offensive line. Guard Jonah Jackson, a key component of their roster, has opted to reunite with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, signing a lucrative three-year, $51 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Undoubtedly, Jackson’s departure to join the Rams leaves a significant void for the Lions to address, especially considering the momentum gained from their first division win in 30 years.

departure of Jonah Jackson

The departure of Jonah Jackson leaves a significant void

Jackson’s exit creates a substantial gap in the Lions’ offensive line, renowned as one of the NFL’s finest, as they routinely protected quarterback Jared Goff along with giving themselves a strong ground attack. Despite his Pro Bowl accolades in 2021, Jackson’s career has been marred by injury concerns, raising doubts about his durability. Nevertheless, when healthy, he stands as one of the premier performers in his position in the NFL.

GM Brad Holmes could elect to supplement the loss of Jackson by promoting one of Kayode Awosika or Colby Sorsdal; he could also look to make an addition to the team through free agency.

Thankfully, the news for the Lions today isn’t all negative, as a deal has been worked out to bring back Graham Glasgow, meaning four of the five starters (Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, and Penei Sewell) will be back with the team next year

Jackson will make his return to Ford Field at some point this season, as the Lions host the Rams at a yet-to-be-determined date and time. It will also mark the second game back at Ford Field for Stafford, following his unsuccessful return to Detroit in the NFL Wild Card postseason round earlier this year.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The start of NFL free agency has arrived, and there have been several signings throughout the day by various NFL clubs
  2. The Detroit Lions have lost the services of guard Jonah Jackson, who has departed for the Los Angeles Rams
  3. The departure of Jonah Jackson leaves a significant void on the Lions’ offensive line that they will need to supplement from within or through a free-agent addition of their own
Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins

Bottom Line: How will the Detroit Lions replace Jackson?

The harsh reality of professional sports is the inevitability of turnover, as teams frequently lose players to free agency and trades in the unforgiving landscape of the industry.

Yet, amidst this flux, Detroit Lions fans can take solace in the fact that general manager Brad Holmes has showcased a knack for discovering hidden gems through both free agency and the draft.

Latest

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions have traded for CB Carlton Davis!!
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to sign Marcus Davenport

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are signing and EDGE rusher!
Lions Notes

Report: Detroit Lions showing strong interest in D.J. Reader

0
According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Detroit Lions are showing 'Strong Interest' in the No. 5 ranked free agent defensive tackle.
NFL News Reports

Report: Carolina Panthers to Trade Brian Burns to New York Giants

0
BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers are on the verge of trading OLB Brian Burns!

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings News Reports

Moritz Seider angered after Detroit Red Wings give up ‘too many easy chances’ vs. Colorado

0
Buried: Moritz Seider angered after he and the Detroit Red Wings allowed too many opportunities against the Avalanche Wednesday night.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions to meet with 2 NFL Scouting Combine snubs

0
REPORT: The Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet with 2 NFL Scouting Combine Snubs.
Lions Notes

Report: Detroit Lions express interest in L’Jarius Sneed

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interested in what is one of the most-coveted defenders this offseason.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions have traded for CB Carlton Davis!!
NFL News Reports

Christian Wilkins to sign mega-deal with Las Vegas Raiders

0
Welp, so much for that... The Detroit Lions have officially missed out on who was reportedly one of their top free agent targets.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

W.G. Brady -
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions have traded for CB Carlton Davis!!
Read more

Detroit Lions to sign Marcus Davenport

W.G. Brady -
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are signing and EDGE rusher!
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions showing strong interest in D.J. Reader

W.G. Brady -
According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Detroit Lions are showing 'Strong Interest' in the No. 5 ranked free agent defensive tackle.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!