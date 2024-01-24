How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game (Prediction Included)

After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in a Divisional Round Playoff game at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have moved on to the NFC Championship Game where they will travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The winner of this Sunday's game will advance to the Super Bowl. Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

Game Information

What : Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers When : Sunday, January 28, 2024

: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Where : Levi's Stadium – Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium – Santa Clara, California Television Option : FOX

: FOX Streaming Options : NFL+ and Peacock

: NFL+ and Peacock Radio Options : 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list)

: 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list) Television Announcers : Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline). Radio Announcers : Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang Point Spread: 49ers -6.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Final Score Prediction

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, I predicted the Detroit Lions would win the NFC North with an 11-6 record (I was off by 1) and advance all the way to the NFC Championship Game and that is exactly where things currently stand.

The question is, is the Lions' magical season about to come to an end, or will they beat the No. 1 seed San Franciso 49ers to advance their first Super Bowl in franchise history?

Folks, I may be drinking the Kool-Aid, but I believe in my heart that the Lions are on a mission and that they will find a way to beat the 49ers on Sunday.

I will get more into the “Why” I believe the Lions have a GREAT shot to beat the 49ers, but for now, let's just go with what I think the final score will be.

Detroit Lions 27, San Francisco 49ers 24