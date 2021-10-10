How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Later this afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the Dan Campbell era and they will have their work cut out for them as they will be in Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream today’s game.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 10

Time: 1 PM Eastern

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

TV: FOX

Radio: 97.1 the Ticket (full list of radio affiliates)

Week 5 Map: CLICK HERE TO SEE MAPS

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

ODDS: Minnesota -10, O/U 49.5