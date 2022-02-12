How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Ohio State

On Saturday night, Michigan will host Ohio State in a game that could go a long way in determining whether or not the Wolverines get into the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

On Friday, Michigan announced that Saturday’s game will be a “Blue Out” at the Crisler Center.

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream tonight’s game.

Matchup: No. 16 Ohio State (14-6, 7-4) at Michigan Wolverines (13-9, 7-5)

When: Saturday, February 12, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Television: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN | Hulu + Live TV | Sling | YouTube TV

Radio: Ann Arbor: WWWW-102.9 FM | Detroit: WWJ-950 AM | MGoBlue.com

Point spread: Michigan -2.5