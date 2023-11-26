Calvin Johnson blows goal horn at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Megatron is in the house! Calvin Johnson blows goal horn at Little Caesars Arena prior to today's Detroit Red Wings game!

The Detroit Red Wings have initiated a new pre-game ritual featuring a special guest blowing the goal horn at Little Caesars Arena. This fresh tradition debuted during last month's home opener, spearheaded by Darren McCarty, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Red Wings. Continuing the trend, another iconic figure from Detroit sports, former Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson, was present to take part in this exciting moment today.

Johnson is one of the greatest players in Lions history

Johnson still holds multiple franchise records despite having only played nine NFL seasons, including most receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619), and touchdowns (83). His relationship with the team began to sour when he was asked to pay back a portion of his signing bonus after he retired early before the contract was up.

The good news is that in recent years, the two sides have gone a long way in mending fences.

Johnson was today's special guest to blow the goal horn

Before the start of this season, the Red Wings unveiled a new “Hockeytown classic” goal horn at Little Caesars Arena, replacing the iconic sound from Joe Louis Arena. The previous recording had faced substantial fan criticism since the venue's inaugural game in 2017.

Today, it was Johnson's moment to rally the crowd before the game:

Trevor Thompson spoke with @Lions great and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and now he shows you how Johnson got this Sunday afternoon crowd fired up!#LGRW | @ThinkFordFirst@iamtrevort | @calvinjohnsonjr pic.twitter.com/OBegaccvSL — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 26, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings unveiled a new goal horn at Little Caesars Arena this season. Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was the honored guest today, taking the spotlight to sound the horn before the Red Wings' game. Johnson still maintains several Lions records, and both sides have made significant strides in reconciling their relationship in recent years

Bottom Line: Always great to see Megatron!

The Lions' efforts to reconcile with one of their most significant franchise players hold immense importance, not just in terms of public relations but also for the overall sentiment.

Witnessing Detroit sports legends backing their fellow Motor City sports counterparts is always a fantastic sight!