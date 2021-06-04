Incoming UM freshman Caleb Houstan named Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Sharing is caring!

Five-star recruit Caleb Houstan committed to the University of Michigan last fall, and this will be music to the ears of fans looking forward to seeing him continue his strong play on the hardwood under Juwan Howard.

He was named Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year:

Not only is he one of the top ranked players of the 2021 class, but the Canadian native also helped his country win a silver medal at the 2019 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship; he would subsequently earn All-Star Five as well as All-Tournament team honors.

“I was down to four great schools, but one definitely stood out to me the most. I decided to commit to coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan,” Houstan explained after making his decision this past October. “I was recruited by a lot of great schools, and I appreciate all the time they all spent with me and my family.”

– – Quotes via ESPN Link – –