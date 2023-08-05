“Incredible” performance from Tarik Skubal helps Detroit Tigers defeat the Rays

Thanks to some key at-bats and an “incredible” performance on the mound from starter Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers got back in business Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 4-2 victory. They're now 49-61 so far in 2023 and are still within reasonable striking distance of the American League Central division-leading Minnesota Twins as we head into the stretch run of the calendar.

Tarik Skubal was clutch on the mound

Skubal was back to his usual clutch pitching in 5⅓ innings of work, allowing only one unearned Rays run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

“He was incredible,” manager A.J. Hinch said afterward. “He was laser focused. He was locked in. Some of the best stuff he's featured pre- and post-injury, and he was in attack mode. You could see the adrenaline. The way he's pitching, with his energy, his focus and his grit, every good word you can say about a guy, he has it.”

Hinch credited key at-bats for Detroit's win

Meanwhile, after a pair of singles from Miguel Cabrera and Andy Ibáñez, Jake Rogers came through with an RBI single to score Cabrera and would later come through again with an RBI double, giving Detroit a 3-1 lead. Akil Baddoo would crush his 6th home run of the season soon afterward, increasing the lead to 4-1.

“Really good at-bats,” Hinch said. “We made him (Rays starter Aaron Civale) work a ton. He was at 60 pitches through three (innings). Making him work, making him make a few mistakes and capitalizing on them.”

Key Points

The Tigers defeated the Rays at Comerica Park this afternoon

Tarik Skubal was in vintage form with six strikeouts

A.J. Hinch credited key hitting along with Skubal's performance on the mound for the win

Bottom Line: Skubal was wheeling and dealing

While we're entering crunch time in the calendar, there's still time for the Tigers to put together a run and breathe down the necks of their rival Twins in the division standings.

They'll get back at it tomorrow afternoon in the series finale against the Rays from downtown Detroit.